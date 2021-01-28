Paul Finebaum Uses 1 Word To Describe Dan Mullen’s Future

Does Dan Mullen have a long future ahead with the Florida Gators? SEC analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t so sure.

On Dec. 11 of 2020, the 8-1 Gators looked like one of the best teams in the nation. On Dec. 12, Florida was upset by an LSU team that had taken a major step back from the 2019 championship squad. Mullen’s Gators then went on to lose to Alabama in the SEC Championship game before getting blown out by Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

Few teams have had such a disastrous collapse to end a season compared to the 2020 Florida team. Some say that’s a direct reflection on Mullen.

Finebaum believes the Florida head coach’s future is “shaky” at the moment. If the Gators don’t bounce back in 2021, Mullen could be in trouble come 2022.

“Shaky,” Finebaum said this week regarding Mullen’s future, via Saturday Down South. “That’s a pretty big thing to say when you think about what he’s accomplished. He had a brutal year in spite of everything. The ending was bad. Even if you dismiss his comments at Texas A&M, the Missouri game, even if you throw all that out and just start the clock beginning at the LSU game and then the week of the bowl game was a disaster.”

Regardless of poor play to end the season, Dan Mullen had a several mind-boggling moments throughout the 2020 season. One stands out among the rest.

An ugly brawl broke out during the Florida-Missouri game this past season. After finally getting the teams to the locker room, Mullen stayed on the field to try and amp up the crowd. He received plenty of criticism for doing so.

Mullen needs to clean up his act if he hopes to keep his gig into 2022.