Paul Finebaum Warns College Football World Of Developing Situation

There are a number of college football programs that seem to have issues with their head coach right now. But one situation between a coach and the program itself has ESPN’s Paul Finebaum issuing a warning.

Appearing on The ESPN College Football Podcast, Finebaum said that the situation in Florida with head coach Dan Mullen bears watching. He said that there is a lot of anger towards Mullen right now after their recent loss to Georgia.

“Those (final four games) are all very winnable games. Should he lose one of those games, just beware. It’s already nasty and negative in relation to Dan Mullen,” Finebaum said. “I will spare you I’m sure Dan Mullen is in good shape because I think I said that a week ago and he’s the best play caller in America, but fans, the ones I talked to over the weekend in Jacksonville, their anger is growing toward him.”

Finebaum began listing off reasons that people are fed up with Mullen. The biggest factor frustrating the Gators is how they pale in comparison to SEC rival Georgia in recruiting.

“They don’t think he can recruit on an elite level, which is very important when you have Kirby Smart, who is I think the best recruiter in the country, and that includes Nick Saban,” Finebaum said. “Kirby Smart never stops recruiting. I was talking to one of his top people Saturday morning in Jacksonville and we were joking about Kirby because he came over to the set. It’s unusual for a coach on the day of a big game like that, unless it’s GameDay. He’s always out recruiting, he never stops. He’s just one of these compulsive recruiters and he’s very good at it. Dan Mullen kind of does it haphazardly and it has hurt him.”

In four seasons with the Florida Gators, Dan Mullen has never had a losing season. Last year he led Florida to the SEC Championship Game for the first time in several years.

But the Gators have clearly regressed from last year, and sit at a meager 4-4 on the season.

How thin is the ice for Dan Mullen in Florida right now?