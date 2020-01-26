Penn State 5-Star WR Justin Shorter Announces Transfer Decision

Penn State wide receiver transfer Justin Shorter will continue his college career in the SEC. Shorter just announced his transfer decision.

The onetime five-star recruit will transfer to Florida, the only school he visited after announcing he was leaving Penn State. Unless Shorter receives a waiver from the NCAA, he will sit out the 2020 season at UF before becoming eligible in 2021.

In 2019, Shorter made three starts for the Nittany Lions and caught 12 passes for 137 yards on the season. He entered the transfer portal in late November and did not appear in Penn State’s Cotton Bowl win over Memphis.

Shorter played in four games in 2018, catching three passes for 20 yards and maintaining a redshirt.

Coming out of Monmouth Junction (N.J.) South Brunswick High School in 2018, Shorter was the top-ranked wide receiver and No. 8 overall prospect in the country, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

His career in Happy Valley didn’t pan out as planned, but the 6-foot-4 Shorter is still a major transfer get for the Gators.

We’ll see how he does with a second chance to play Power 5 football.