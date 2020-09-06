Photo: Erin Andrews Is Ready For The College Football Season

We’re a week away from the start of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The first full Sunday of the season is set for Sept. 13. It should be a good one. Week 1 will be highlighted by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to New Orleans to face Drew Brees and the Saints.

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews will be on the call for the game, which is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.

Andrews isn’t just an NFL reporter, though. She’s a big-time college football fan. Andrews, who covered college football for ESPN, attended the University of Florida.

The Gators grad appears to be ready for the 2020 college football season, which is getting underway this month, as well.

Andrews’ Gators head into the 2020 season with high hopes. Former Florida head coach Urban Meyer is very high on his hold team heading into the season.

“Dan Mullen is a good offensive coach, but you know what he is, he’s a culture guy, too, he’s a leadership guy. He believes in the big picture,” Meyer said of Florida. “The offensive gurus, to me, aren’t going to thrive during this time. He’s got an excellent system wherever he’s gone and now he’s been there a few years.

“He’s got a very good quarterback coming back. I won’t say great quarterback yet because he’s not. But this year he could, it’s his time to become a great quarterback.”

Florida is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.