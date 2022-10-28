Rece Davis Has Honest Reaction To Georgia-Florida Rivalry

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis discusses game day at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Georgia-Florida rivalry resumes this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. But there's been a recent trend in the games that is bugging ESPN's Rece Davis.

In a preview for College GameDay, Davis admitted that the rivalry has featured too many blowouts lately and compared it to a team that takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face. He admitted that he doesn't seem Florida keeping up with Georgia for long tomorrow.

“This series has a history of beatdowns….The better team in this matchup often takes out a big shovel and hits the other guy in the face...” Davis said. “I hate to lay that big a number, but I just don’t see how Florida keeps up with them."

Davis isn't exactly wrong. Seven of the last eight meetings between the two SEC East titans have been decided by at least 14 points.

Recently, Georgia has dominated, winning four of the last five.

But the Georgia-Florida rivalry has been pretty crucial in determining the SEC East representative in the SEC Championship Game. The last seven winners of the game have gone on to play in the conference title game.

Granted, with Florida's record right now, they're probably not going to make the conference title game even if they upset the Bulldogs. That doesn't make it any less important though.

The game will be played at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.