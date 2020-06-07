The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL WR Killed On Saturday

A general view of florida's ben hill griffin stadiumGAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of first half action as the Idaho Vandals and Florida Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators great and ex-NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was tragically killed on Saturday night.

Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in Tampa Bay. Reports of his death began to surface on Sunday morning and they have since been confirmed by TMZ Sports.

The former Florida Gators wide receiver was reportedly ambushed by a couple of men outside of his home. Caldwell was reportedly getting ready to go on a date with his girlfriend.

TMZ Sports had more on the tragic event:

Reche’s GF says the former player was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him.
We’re told Reche was shot in the leg and chest — and someone called 911.
Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe, Caldwell’s mother tells us Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Caldwell was a part of Florida’s SEC championship team in 2000. He was a second-team All-SEC player and an honorable mention All-American in 2001.

The former Gators great went on to play in the NFL. He was a second round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2002 NFL Draft. Caldwell played for the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins from 2002-07.

Our thoughts are with Reche’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Reche.

