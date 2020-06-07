Former Florida Gators great and ex-NFL wide receiver Reche Caldwell was tragically killed on Saturday night.

Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in Tampa Bay. Reports of his death began to surface on Sunday morning and they have since been confirmed by TMZ Sports.

The former Florida Gators wide receiver was reportedly ambushed by a couple of men outside of his home. Caldwell was reportedly getting ready to go on a date with his girlfriend.

TMZ Sports had more on the tragic event:

Reche’s GF says the former player was “ambushed” by a “couple of people” who jumped out of bushes trying to rob him. We’re told Reche was shot in the leg and chest — and someone called 911. Unfortunately, the injuries were so severe, Caldwell’s mother tells us Reche died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital.

Caldwell was a part of Florida’s SEC championship team in 2000. He was a second-team All-SEC player and an honorable mention All-American in 2001.

The former Gators great went on to play in the NFL. He was a second round pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2002 NFL Draft. Caldwell played for the Chargers, Patriots and Redskins from 2002-07.

R.I.P former Florida Gator WR Donald Reche Caldwell. My condolences to your family friends and former teammates @GatorsFB @FloridaGators pic.twitter.com/7BwZDwj6Ga — Coach Kite Golden Eye Scouts (@Bigtanktv) June 7, 2020

Former University of Florida wide receiver Donald Reche Caldwell has passed away at age 41. Prayers to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/IBXtdQDYFi — IAKOW Recruiting 🐊 (@IAKOWRecruiting) June 7, 2020

Reche Caldwell may you Rest In Peace. Our deepest condolences to your family. Once a dragon, always a dragon. pic.twitter.com/eTmCuj8G8V — Jefferson Football (@JBOYS_FOOTBALL) June 7, 2020

Our thoughts are with Reche’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Reche.