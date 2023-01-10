Report: 4-Star Quarterback Commit Hasn't Enrolled Yet

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 20: The Florida Gators play the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 20, 2012 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated South Carolina 44-11. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

University of Florida fans are monitoring the situation involving four-star quarterback signee Jaden Rashada.

According to reports, Rashada has yet to enroll at UF as of this morning. He was expected to do so after competing in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando last week.

"Rashada appears in UF's student directory but does not have a class schedule, nor does he possess a student email address as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning," reported Fan Nation's Zach Goodall this afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Rashada is the No. 6 player in California and No. 7 quarterback nationally in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

Rashada was originally committed to Miami (Fla.), but flipped to the Gators on Nov. 10. He signed with UF in December.

A report from 247Sports cited one source saying Rashada would enroll at Florida sometime "this week" but also said other sources could not provide clarity on the situation.