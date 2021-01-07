Report: Charlie Strong Is A Candidate For SEC Job

During the 2020 college football season, former Texas head coach Charlie Strong coached for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

While he’s busy gearing up for the nation title against Ohio State, Strong is reportedly a candidate for a new job. According to a report, he would stay in the SEC if he lands that job.

Football Scoop is reporting that the former Longhorns head coach is a prime candidate for an opening on the Florida coaching staff.

According to the report, Strong – along with a series of qualified candidates – could become the next safeties coach for the Gators.

Here’s more from the report:

Among candidates mentioned to potentially round out the Florida defensive staff are former Louisville, South Florida and Texas head coach Charlie Strong, Chris Ash, most recently the Texas defensive coordinator, as well as Pittsburgh’s Cory Sanders. Sources tell FootballScoop Dan Mullen would like to have both hires finalized in the coming days.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen decided to make some changes after a blowout loss to Oklahoma in the team’s bowl game.

He retained defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, but made changes in the secondary.

Strong coached at Florida for several seasons from 2004-09. He eventually took over as the head coach at Louisville, where he revamped the Cardinals program.

After spending the 2020 season as an analyst for Alabama, he could be back on the sideline next season.