Report: NFL Scouts Concerned Over Prospect’s Rap Career

We’ve entered that time of year before the NFL draft where some of the wildest scouting reports start coming out of the woodwork. And as usual, one report on a top prospect involves his dedication to the game of football.

A recent scouting report of Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney in The Athletic features some interesting conversations on him from scouts. Perhaps the silliest is the mention of his fledgling rap career.

Toney has recorded numerous songs under the name “Yung Joka“. Some of the scouts appear to take umbrage with that.

“It’s a concern whether he has enough commitment to do it at this level with all the (music) stuff he has going on,” one scout said in the report.

“Music seems to be his passion, more so than football,” another scout said.

Everybody drink. We’ve got a “he likes music more than football” scout quote on the bingo card for Kadarius Toney pic.twitter.com/aIIEDudSvx — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 10, 2021

It’s hardly the first time that a player has been ripped in scouting reports for supposedly being focused on something other than football. Lest we forget, offensive tackle Mekhi Becton was accused of enjoying cooking more than football. He turned out to be a pretty dedicated player.

Believe it or not, it’s possible for NFL players to be great at football and also pursue other interests.

For Kadarius Toney, his music career certainly didn’t stop him from enjoying a career year at Florida. He had 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in just 11 games for the Gators.

So let’s pump the brakes on questioning Toney’s dedication to the game of football versus his rap career.