RG3 Has Telling Admission On Florida vs. Alabama Game

You rarely see a team move up in the polls following a loss, but RG3 thinks the Florida Gators deserve the jump.

Florida went toe-to-toe with No. 1 Alabama in “The Swamp” on Saturday. The Gators even had an opportunity to tie the game, but Emory Jones’ two-point conversion try came up just short. The Crimson Tide escaped with a 31-29 win.

Florida came into Saturday’s SEC clash ranked 11th in the country. Given how shaky most of college football’s top-10 teams have looked so far this season, do the Gators really deserve to slide in the rankings? Robert Griffin III doesn’t think so.

RG3 took to Twitter on Saturday night vouching for Florida to move up in the rankings, despite the loss to Alabama.

“Although Florida lost to Alabama, you can make a case for them to actually move up in the polls,” RG3 said on Twitter. Although Florida lost to Alabama, you can make a case for them to actually move up in the polls — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2021

RG3’s not wrong. It’d make a lot of fans unhappy, but Florida should probably be ranked in the top 10 next week.

It’s worth noting two top-10 teams, Clemson and Ohio State, have lost once already this season. Neither has been all too impressive this weekend, either.

The door hasn’t been shut on Florida to make the College Football Playoff. In fact, the Gators earned more respect in a loss to Alabama on Saturday than they probably would have with a win over a mediocre team. Welcome to college football.

The Gators will try and bounce with a win next Saturday against Tennessee.