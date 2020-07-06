The San Francisco 49ers signed CB Jamar Taylor on Monday, forcing the organization to waive former Florida Gators star CB Teez Tabor.

Teez Tabor’s professional career hasn’t panned out the way most were expecting it would. The former Florida star spent his first two years in the NFL with the Detroit Lions, recording 42 tackles and no picks in 22 games. He was cut by Detroit ahead of the 2019 season.

The 49ers signed Teez Tabor to their practice squad in September of 2019 before re-signing him this off-season. The organization has since decided to move on from the 6-foot, 191-pound corner.

Teez Tabor will likely be picked up by a team this off-season. His next stop may be his last chance to prove his worth to the rest of the NFL. The 49ers’ decision to waive Tabor may be based on an injury he suffered during a virtual workout this off-season.

Teez Tabor suffered a Jones fracture while participating in a virtual workout and already had surgery, source said. On track to be ready to play, for someone, before Week 1. https://t.co/hCuPbDKpwL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 6, 2020

Teez Tabor was a star for the Florida defense for three years from 2014-16. Tabor racked up 104 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, eight picks and four sacks during his collegiate career.

The Detroit Lions selected Tabor with their 53rd pick in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Many expected Tabor to be a long-term starter for the Lions’ defense. But he struggled to remain on the field and make a consistent impact.

Teez Tabor is expected to sign with a new team ahead of the 2020 season.