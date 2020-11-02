SEC Announces Punishment For Florida Coach Dan Mullen

The SEC made its decision regarding the punishment for Florida head coach Dan Mullen. The conference has agreed to fine Mullen $25,000 in response to his actions following a brawl that took place at halftime of the Florida-Missouri game.

Mullen and his players rushed the middle of the field after Florida QB Kyle Trask took a late-hit to the helmet on the final play of the half. Both benches cleared and multiple punches were thrown.

After the scuffle was broken up by officials, the Florida head coach waved his arms in the air to hype up the Florida crowd as the team made its way into the locker room.

The SEC took a no-tolerance stance on the conflict escalation tactics employed by Mullen.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey released this statement Monday afternoon:

“There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night. Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”

SEC fines Florida coach Dan Mullen $25,000. Gators DL Zach Carter and LB Antwuan Powell will miss first half of the Georgia game. pic.twitter.com/5uglga1wdu — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) November 2, 2020

This is the second time the Florida coach has been the target of controversy this season. After Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida sports venues could go full capacity, Mullen urged Florida fans to “pack The Swamp” amid the pandemic.

Though Mullen will be on the sideline, Florida will be without defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell for the first half of Saturday’s game. Carter and Powell were both ejected for throwing punches in the brawl and by NCAA rule are forced to sit out for half of the next game.

The Gators take on No. 5 Georgia in a top-10 matchup this Saturday.