SEC Network Analyst Predicts Winner Of Florida-Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs are fully capable of winning a national championship in 2020. But the Florida Gators may stand in their way.

The SEC East division is going to be an absolute slug-fest at the top this season. Kirby Smart’s Dawgs appear best equipped to win the division and earn a trip to the conference championship, even after losing three-year starter Jake Fromm to the NFL.

Georgia added two talented transfer quarterbacks this off-season in Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman and USC QB JT Daniels. The winner of the QB competition will be tasked with leading the Bulldogs to the SEC Championship Game.

But SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers – a rising star in sports media – doesn’t think either Newman or Daniels will be enough to out-duel the Florida Gators this season. Rodgers has revealed his early prediction for Georgia-Florida game on Oct. 31. The SEC Network is rolling with the Gators.

“I think Florida is gonna beat Georgia, that’s my prediction,” Rodgers said, via Dawg Nation. “The reason I say that is because there are a lot of unknowns with Georgia in how their offense is going to come together. They have an elite defense. They have a national championship defense, no doubt.”

Rodgers’ primary reason for picking the Gators revolves around the unknowns surrounding the Georgia offense.

“The problem is you’ve got two quarterbacks that are extremely talented, you have a new offensive coordinator, and you’ve had zero time in the spring to do anything,” Rodgers continued.

Those are all valid concerns. We don’t know what the Georgia offense will look like in 2020. Newman and Daniels are both highly-touted transfers – but neither has had the task of playing in the SEC.

A loss to Florida this season could prove fatal in Georgia’s quest to win the SEC Championship for the first time since 2017.