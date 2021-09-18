Look: Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Tim Tebow

During this Friday’s edition of First Take, Stephen. A Smith and Tim Tebow made a friendly bet on the Alabama-Florida game.

Smith stated several times that Alabama would blow out Florida on the road. Though he has respect for the Gators, he just doesn’t think any team is on the Crimson Tide’s level.

“They gonna mop y’all right out of the state,” Smith told Tebow. “It ain’t even gonna be close. It will not be close. I got you losing by a minimum of three touchdowns – a minimum of three touchdowns! It’s going to be a blowout. I’ll bet you right now it’ll be a blowout. You can bet the house on this.”

Tebow responded to Smith’s rant about Alabama, saying “So if Florida is closer than that, how about next Friday you rock a Gator tie?” Smith quickly agreed to this proposal.

Even though Florida didn’t pull off the upset in Gainesville this Saturday, Dan Mullen’s squad was just a successful two-point conversion away from sending the game into overtime.

Since he’s a man of his word, Smith had a message for Tebow regarding their bet. It sounds like he’ll be rocking a Gator tie next Friday.

“Dang! Ya got me again buddy @TimTebow,” Smith tweeted. “Ya got me again.”

Tebow would’ve preferred if the Gators won outright against the Crimson Tide, but seeing Smith in a Gators tie isn’t a bad consolation prize.

College football fans can watch Smith and Tebow on ESPN’s First Take next Friday at 10 a.m. ET.