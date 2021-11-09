Steve Spurrier Has Brutally Honest Message For Florida

The Florida Gators hit rock bottom this past weekend in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina. Dan Mullen’s program looked completely out-classed on the road and fell to a dismal 4-5 on the year.

Steve Spurrier, who led both Florida and South Carolina program’s during his coaching career, was on hand in Columbia for the game between his two former teams on Saturday, Nov. 6. Needless to say, he wasn’t impressed by the Gators performance.

The Head Ball Coach kept his assessment of Florida’s showing concise in an appearance on ESPN 98.1 Gainesville Tuesday.

“That performance at South Carolina was embarrassing. We all know that,” Spurrier said, per Mike Gillespie.

Spurrier isn’t wrong in his assessment at all. Florida fell into a 20-point hole in the first half and showed very little fight in the final two quarters.

On top of that, South Carolina (5-4) was able to rack up 459 yards of offense with former FCS transfer quarterback Jason Brown under center. Brown is the Gamecocks’ third starting quarterback this season and he led his team to its largest margin of victory over the Gators in program history.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen responded immediately after the loss and fired defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and offensive line coach John Hevesy. The Gators have now dropped three games in a row and are in danger of missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017.

“We’re not better than we were earlier in the year,” Mullen said after making the staff changes, per Saturday Down South. “In fact, we’re worse than we were earlier in the year, and so we had to make some changes with what we’re doing, with where we’re at.”

Florida has a chance to get back on track against FCS-opponent Samford this weekend. If Mullen wants to salvage the 2021 season at all he’ll need to start at noon E.T. on Saturday.