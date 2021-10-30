Look: Steve Spurrier’s Outfit At Florida-Georgia Is Going Viral

Steve Spurrier attracts a ton of attention pretty much wherever he goes, but especially at college football games. Sometimes, that attention can get overwhelming.

Spurrier was in Jacksonville to catch his old Florida Gators take on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday evening. Knowing how much attention he was bound to attract, the college football legend donned an unusual surprise.

The 76-year-old tossed on a Duke hat to avoid attracting attention at the tailgating scene in Jacksonville. Spurrier’s first college head coaching gig came at Duke, from 1987-89.

“Steve Spurrier at UGA-Florida wearing a Duke hat – a disguise, he claims, to maneuver through the tailgate scene around the stadium without incident,” writes Ross Dellenger of SI.com.

Take a look.

Steve Spurrier at UGA-Florida wearing a Duke hat – a disguise, he claims, to maneuver through the tailgate scene around the stadium without incident. 🐐 🐐 pic.twitter.com/J5uJ8yBYbo — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 30, 2021

You could make the argument wearing a Duke hat at a Florida-Georgia football would attract more attention than just wearing a Florida hat. But we’ll give him an ‘A’ for effort, regardless.

The Gators, meanwhile, could use some Spurrier-inspiration right now. They fell to 4-4 with an ugly loss to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday evening.

Spurrier thinks Florida’s inability to tackle well is its biggest problem this season.

“Well, we don’t tackle very well,” Spurrier said earlier this week during an appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show, via 247Sports.

Tackling is just one of many problems Dan Mullen has on his hands.

The reality is Florida just isn’t a very good football team this season. That was expected after the Gators lost Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts to the NFL during this past off-season.

The Gators will try and get back in the win column next Saturday against South Carolina. Hopefully Spurrier shows up wearing a better disguise than he did on Saturday.