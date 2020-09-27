They’re only one game into the 2020 season, but Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators have firmly established themselves as national title contenders. And Florida coaching legend Steve Spurrier came away from the game especially impressed.

The Gators set a school record with 642 yards in the 51-35 win over Ole Miss, breaking the mark set by Spurrier’s Gators in the 1990s. After the game, Mullen hearkened back to those great Florida teams, joking that Spurrier should send him a bottle of wine in congratulations.

Spurrier appears to have a counter-offer to Mullen though. Per Pat Dooley of the Gainesville Sun, Spurrier said that if Mullen can win the SEC title, he’ll send him two bottles.

“Dan Mullen said he expects a nice bottle of wine on his desk after breaking one of the Head Ball Coach’s records for yards in an SEC game,” Dooley tweeted. “Spurrier told me, ‘Tell coach to win an SEC championship and I’ll bring him two.'”

Dan Mullen and the Gators have a lot of work to do if he wants to get those two bottles of wine.

Over the next five weeks Florida will have tough games against Texas A&M, LSU and arch-rival Georgia. Losing any of those games could cost them a shot at the SEC Championship Game.

But if Florida plays as well the rest of the season as they did against Ole Miss, there’s few teams they can’t beat.

Will Florida win the SEC title this year? And will Mullen get that bottle of wine from Spurrier?