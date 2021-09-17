Steve Spurrier On What Needs To Happen For Florida To Beat Alabama

College football fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Alabama and Florida will square off at “The Swamp.”

During an appearance on the SEC Network this Friday, former Florida head coach Steve Spurrier gave a few pointers on how the Gators could potentially upset the Crimson Tide this Saturday. He ultimately believes Florida will need to be as close to perfect as possible.

“The way you beat great teams, like Alabama, you just gotta play better,” Spurrier said. “You gotta have one of your best games ever, and maybe they don’t have one of their best games. That’s how you upset the great teams.”

Spurrier also revealed what makes the Crimson Tide so successful under Nick Saban.

“They play clean, they play fair. They’ll hit you, but they won’t hit you out of bounds, they won’t hit you late. They don’t get mouthy, they play the way you like to see guys play sports. I’ve always admired the way they play. It may be a secret to their success.”

“The way you beat great teams, like Alabama, you just gotta play better. You gotta have one of your best games ever … and maybe they don’t have one of their best games.” —@SteveSpurrierUF Will @GatorsFB be able to pull off the upset? 👀#SECThisMorning @PeterBurnsESPN pic.twitter.com/tIMJZd2okY — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 17, 2021

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Alabama a 71.4 percent chance of defeating Florida.

If the Gators have any chance at upsetting the Crimson Tide this weekend, they may need dynamic freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson to be active. He’s dealing with a strained right hamstring, but he hasn’t been ruled out at this time.

Kickoff for this Saturday’s showdown between Alabama and Florida is at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

[SEC Network]