Steve Spurrier Reacts To Death Of Former Florida Gators Star

Former Florida Gators head coach Steve Spurrier took to Twitter on Sunday night to react to the tragic killing of one of his former players.

Reche Caldwell, a former NFL wide receiver who starred collegiately for the Gators, was shot to death late on Saturday. The former Florida wide receiver was reportedly ambushed outside of his home in Tampa Bay.

“This does not appear to be a random act. However, it is very early in the investigation and detectives are working to develop leads in the case. Updates will be provided as they become available,” Tampa Bay police said.

Spurrier, who coached Caldwell at Florida from 1998-2001, took to Twitter on Sunday night to release a statement.

“We are all saddened by the death of Reche Caldwell. He was one of the best WR’s in school history and was very instrumental in winning the 2000 SEC Championship. We will always remember him and RIP Reche!” he tweeted.

Caldwell was a member of Florida’s SEC championship team in 2000. He was a second-team All-SEC and honorable mention All-American in 2001.

The former Gators star went on to play in the NFL from 2002-07. He ended his career with 152 receptions for 1,851 yards and 11 touchdowns. His best season came in 2006 with the New England Patriots.

Rest in peace, Reche.