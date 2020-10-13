The Kickoff Time For Florida vs. LSU Has Changed

Saturday’s SEC showdown between the 10th-ranked Florida Gators and LSU Tigers will be kicking off later than previously scheduled. The reason for the change to the kickoff time is unknown.

The SEC announced on Tuesday Florida-LSU – which was originally scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Swamp – will now begin 30 minutes later. The official kickoff time is now 4 p.m. ET. The game will still be aired on ESPN.

FB GAME TIME CHANGE: The LSU at Florida football game Saturday in Gainesville will start at 4 pm ET/3 pm CT. The game was originally scheduled for 3:30 ET/2:30 CT. The game will still be televised by ESPN. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 13, 2020

It’s been a chaotic start to the season within the SEC. The conference has typically been known for its plethora of NFL talent on the defensive side of the football. But the SEC has been introduced to several new head coaches known for offensive brilliance.

Lane Kiffin and Mike Leach are already giving SEC defenses plenty of issues. Florida’s tandem of Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts has also been unstoppable to start the year.

🚨 KICKOFF TIME CHANGE 🚨 Saturday's game against LSU in the Swamp has been moved to 4:00pm. pic.twitter.com/80Q9J65gxC — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) October 13, 2020

Saturday afternoon’s Florida-LSU matchup is bound to be a shootout. Neither team has been able to get many stops on defense. With offenses as talented as the Gators’ and Tigers’, there’s going to be plenty of points on the board by the game’s end.

The Gators still have plenty to play for despite their stunning loss to Texas A&M last weekend. Florida is just a game behind the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC East – and the Bulldogs have a massive contest with No. 2 Alabama this Saturday.

LSU, meanwhile, has taken massive step back this season, which was expected. The Tigers are 1-2 to start the year.