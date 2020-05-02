On Saturday afternoon, three-star wideout Brashard Smith announced significant news regarding where his recruitment stands. After initially committing to the Florida Gators, it appears he’s had a change of heart.

Smith committed to Florida back in January, joining an already loaded class that Dan Mullen has put together. However, the Miami native has now decided that reopening his recruitment is the best option at the time.

“I will be decommitting from The University of Florida,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “Reopening my recruitment to see what’s best for me.”

Considering that Smith has received 28 scholarship offers up to this point, it’ll be interesting to see if he chooses to remain at Florida or commit to another program.

Smith is the No. 346 overall recruit and No. 55 recruit from Florida, per 247Sports.

Despite losing Smith’s commitment, the Gators still have one of the best recruiting class. According to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings, Florida has the No. 4 class in the country.

Alabama, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Florida, FIU, Miami and several other schools have extended offers to Smith. He can either play for a lower-level program near his hometown or pursue one of the Power Five programs.

Regardless of what he decides to do, Smith has no shortage of suitors.