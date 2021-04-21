Tim Tebow Getting Praised For Incredible Birthday Surprise

Tim Tebow is often thought of as one of the most caring figures in the sports world. Earlier this week, the former Heisman Trophy winner’s actions validated that narrative.

Tebow granted 105-year-old superfan Cora Belle Edison’s wish by sending her a special message for her birthday.

“Hey, Mrs. Edison. This is Tim Tebow. I wanted to make this video to say happy birthday,” Tebow said in the video. “I know that last Tuesday you turned 105 years old, and that is so incredible.”

Later in the video, Tebow addressed the similarities he shares with Edison. He also praised her for helping out so many people over the course of her life.

“I also know we have a lot in common. I know that you have five children, and I’m the baby of five, so we have that in common. And, I know that you were a nurse, and you loved helping people and that’s also what I feel called to do. But most importantly, I also know that you love the Lord, which is most important.”

This is a really awesome gesture from Tebow, who is receiving a lot of praise from his fans for taking time out of his day to talk to Edison.

Toward the end of his video, Tebow said that he hopes he gets the chance to see Edison and give her a hug in the future.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see another wholesome exchange between Edison and Tebow at a later date this year.