Tim Tebow Has A Heartfelt Birthday Message For Urban Meyer

Former Florida Heisman-winning quarterback Tim Tebow posted a birthday message for his former coach, Urban Meyer, on Friday afternoon.

Tebow and Meyer led the Gators to some of the best – if not the best – years in Florida football history. The two iconic college football figures won two BCS National Championships with the Gators. The first championship came in 2006 followed by another in 2008.

Meyer also helped Tebow win the prestigious Heisman trophy in 2007. It’s safe to say the two still share a special bond after so many terrific memories.

Tim Tebow posted a heartfelt birthday message for Urban Meyer’s 56th birthday on Friday afternoon. Florida fans are definitely taking a trip down memory lane thanks to No. 15’s latest post.

#Flashbackfriday to a lot of smiles and even more great memories…Happy birthday Coach & as always Go Gators 🐊 @CoachUrbanMeyer pic.twitter.com/MdYgA1s9sp — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) July 10, 2020

Urban Meyer responded to Tim Tebow, calling him “THE BEST!”

Thanks 15.. Great memories with THE BEST! https://t.co/7PuRXI0OlM — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) July 10, 2020

Gators fans are loving the interaction here. It’s been a while since the Gators were a national championship contender.

Florida enters the 2020 season as a sneaky championship pick, though. Dan Mullen has the Gators climbing up the ranks within the SEC and college football landscape. Florida’s 2020 schedule stacks up nicely, as well.

The Gators get both LSU and Georgia at The Swamp. Trips to Tennessee and Florida State are the most challenging road contests. Florida has everything it needs to make a playoff run this season.

There’s no doubt both Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow will be paying close attention to the Gators this upcoming season.