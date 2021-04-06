Todd McShay Says 1 NFL Draft Prospect Has Best Ceiling

During a recent appearance on the ‘CFP Podcast with Herbie, Pollack & Negandhi,’ ESPN analyst Todd McShay revealed which prospect from this year’s draft class he likes the most. His answer might just surprise you.

There are plenty of quarterbacks to choose from in this year’s NFL draft, such as Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson. And yet, McShay’s favorite prospect right now is a tight end.

McShay made it very clear that he’s all in on Kyle Pitts as a prospect. The Florida product looked sensational in his final college season, hauling in 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns.

As if Pitts’ production on the field wasn’t enough to make scouts drool over his potential, he ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Pitts has shown so much potential over the past year alone that McShay believes he could see him making the Hall of Fame when his career is over.

“Because he is be able to create mismatches, and then take players out of the box. (You can) throw to the opposite side with your other receivers, run the ball…you just have so many opportunities when you get a special player Pitts,” McShay said, via 247Sports. “And I think he’s going to be one of the premier players in the NFL. And I think when it’s all said and done, he’s got a chance to be a Hall of Famer.”

Most draft projections have Pitts going fourth overall to the Atlanta Falcons. He would form an incredible trio with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley.

Regardless of where he lands this offseason, Pitts should immediately elevate any offense. Like McShay said, the Florida tight end is capable of creating so many mismatches due to his size and speed.

Do you think Kyle Pitts has the potential to be a Hall of Famer?