Todd McShay Reacts To What He’s Seeing From QB Kyle Trask

It’s still early in the season, but Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is firmly in the race for the Heisman Trophy. He was sensational this afternoon on the road against Texas A&M.

Trask was putting up video-game numbers in the first two games for the Gators. The senior had 684 passing yards, 10 touchdown and an interception entering this weekend.

Somehow, Trask continues to get better as the season progresses. This afternoon he completed 23-of-32 pass attempts for 312 yards and four touchdowns.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay couldn’t help but share his thoughts on the Florida signal-caller, tweeting “Love Trask’s awareness in the pocket.”

Love Trask’s awareness in the pocket. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) October 10, 2020

In addition to showing off his pocket awareness, Trask showcases his deep ball this afternoon. He had a beautiful 37-yard touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney in the third quarter.

At this rate, Trask is going to soar up McShay’s draft board.

Most draft analysts gush about Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence – and rightfully so. However, it’s time that Trask receives recognition as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

College football fans will get to see Trask back in action next weekend against LSU. The Gators will try to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss to the Aggies.

