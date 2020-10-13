The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

University Of Florida Releases Statement On Football Status

Florida football coach Dan Mullen walking off the field.GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators walks off the field before the start of their game against the Idaho Vandals at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Earlier today, the SEC announced the Florida-LSU game – which was originally scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Swamp – will now begin 30 minutes later at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately, it sounds like that new kickoff time might be in jeopardy. On Tuesday afternoon, Florida announced it has paused all football activities.

That decision comes after five players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin announced the news in a statement.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” Stricklin said.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU,” Stricklin continued.

It’s unclear if Florida’s game against LSU will take place as scheduled on Saturday afternoon or not.

Both Florida and LSU are in desperate need of a win this weekend. The Gators dropped their first game of the season last Saturday in an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have not had much success defending their title this year. LSU lost its season-opener against Mississippi State and suffered another devastating loss to Missouri last weekend.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.