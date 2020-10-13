University Of Florida Releases Statement On Football Status

Earlier today, the SEC announced the Florida-LSU game – which was originally scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Swamp – will now begin 30 minutes later at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Unfortunately, it sounds like that new kickoff time might be in jeopardy. On Tuesday afternoon, Florida announced it has paused all football activities.

That decision comes after five players reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin announced the news in a statement.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” Stricklin said.

Florida pauses football activity on Tuesday. Statement from AD Scott Stricklin.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU,” Stricklin continued.

It’s unclear if Florida’s game against LSU will take place as scheduled on Saturday afternoon or not.

Both Florida and LSU are in desperate need of a win this weekend. The Gators dropped their first game of the season last Saturday in an upset loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have not had much success defending their title this year. LSU lost its season-opener against Mississippi State and suffered another devastating loss to Missouri last weekend.