The Florida Gators looked like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender through the first two weeks of the SEC’s season.

Dan Mullen’s team was upset on Saturday afternoon, though.

Florida, No. 4 in the latest top 25 poll, was upset on the road by No. 21 Texas A&M. The Aggies knocked off the Gators on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

This is a massive win for Jimbo Fisher’s program. The Aggies were finally able to break through in a big SEC game, which has been a struggle in recent years.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was brilliant for most of the game. The Aggies’ quarterback finished the contest going 24 for 34 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He made several big throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

🚨 No. 21 Texas A&M upsets No. 4 Florida, 41-38 on a game-winning field goal 🚨 Kellen Mond: 24/34 for 264 yards, 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/tZTqW0f1Zz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 10, 2020

Both Mond and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made a bunch of big throws this afternoon. Ultimately, though, it was Mond’s Aggies who emerged with the victory.

THIS GAME 😮 Kellen Mond drops a 51-yard dime and Florida-Texas A&M is going down to the wire on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/GW0Sj2TSz8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 10, 2020

There’s still a lot of season left, but this is a tough loss for the Gators’ program. Florida will probably need to win out in order to have a shot at winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, will have some major momentum moving forward.