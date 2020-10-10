The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Upset Alert: No. 4 Florida Gators Just Went Down

Florida college football head coach Dan Mullen reacts during the Peach Bowl.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Head coach Dan Mullen of the Florida Gators reacts in the fourth quarter against the Michigan Wolverines during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Florida Gators looked like a legitimate College Football Playoff contender through the first two weeks of the SEC’s season.

Dan Mullen’s team was upset on Saturday afternoon, though.

Florida, No. 4 in the latest top 25 poll, was upset on the road by No. 21 Texas A&M. The Aggies knocked off the Gators on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

This is a massive win for Jimbo Fisher’s program. The Aggies were finally able to break through in a big SEC game, which has been a struggle in recent years.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was brilliant for most of the game. The Aggies’ quarterback finished the contest going 24 for 34 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He made several big throws down the stretch in the fourth quarter.

Both Mond and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made a bunch of big throws this afternoon. Ultimately, though, it was Mond’s Aggies who emerged with the victory.

There’s still a lot of season left, but this is a tough loss for the Gators’ program. Florida will probably need to win out in order to have a shot at winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, will have some major momentum moving forward.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.