Urban Meyer Explains Why He Loves Florida This Season

Urban Meyer is the last head coach to win a national championship at Florida. Dan Mullen is hoping to follow in his footsteps.

Many experts think the Gators are on the cusp of greatness under Mullen. The Gators are 21-5 in the last two seasons, including victories in the Peach and Orange Bowls. The next steps are to overtake Georgia in the SEC East and contend for conference and national championships.

Urban Meyer seems to think the Gators can do that, perhaps as soon as this season. He named Florida one of his breakthrough teams–along with North Carolina–on today’s Fox Sports’ kickoff show.

“Dan Mullen is a very good offensive coach, but you know what he is, he’s a culture guy, too. He’s a leadership guy. He believes in the big picture,” Meyer said Wednesday. “The offensive gurus, to me, aren’t going to thrive during this time…He’s got an excellent system that’s been with him wherever he’s gone and now he’s been there a few years.

“He’s got a very good quarterback [Kyle Trask] coming back. I won’t say great quarterback yet because he’s not. But this year he could, it’s his time to become a great quarterback.”

Strong culture and leadership ✅

Returning system on offense ✅

Returning QB ✅@CoachUrbanMeyer breaks down the 3 qualities needed to be a breakout team this season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xqAbgMD3wp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 30, 2020

This isn’t the first time Urban Meyer has talked up his former program this offseason. Back in June, he named Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes–a one-time Ohio State commit under Meyer–as his breakout offensive player of the year.

Florida has not won the SEC East since 2016 and hasn’t captured a conference title since 2008, the same year Meyer won his second national championship with the Gators.

We’ll see if they can snap either of those streaks this fall.

