Urban Meyer Has Bold Prediction For The College Football Playoff

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer enjoyed immediate success in the broadcast booth.

After stepping away from the field and into the studio, Meyer helped FOX Sports create a legitimate product. During his first season as an analyst, Meyer made several bold predictions throughout the course of the 2019 season.

However, none may have been as bold as the prediction he’s carrying into 2020. Earlier this offseason, he predicted the Florida Gators would make it to the College Football Playoff.

Instead of backing off that prediction, Meyer doubled down this week. On the Big Noon Kickoff show, he raved about Florida head coach Dan Mullen and his ability to get quarterbacks playing their best.

He thinks Mullen will have Kyle Trask as a top-five quarterback in college football and lead the Gators to a playoff appearance.

Here’s what he had to say, via Rivals:

“Recognizable or household names correlate right with great teams. Because there’s a lot of great players out there on bad teams you never hear about. They’re not on TV, they’re just not in the conversation. So I went with Trevon Grimes at Florida. I think Florida is gonna have a heck of a year. If they stay healthy, I’m picking them to be a playoff team. (Grimes) actually played for me at Ohio State. Big, tall, legitimate 10.3 100-meter guy with a returning quarterback, returning coaching staff.”

Meyer clearly believes in his former team and it’s not that crazy of a prediction from the former coach.

Trask proved he has what it takes to compete with the best in the SEC last season. Another offseason with Mullen’s coaching could have him in the Heisman conversation.