Urban Meyer Names College Football’s 2020 Breakout Star

Last year, former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow took the rest of the country by storm en route to winning the Heisman Trophy and a national championship. So, who will be this year’s breakout star in college football?

On Wednesday, former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was on Fox Sports to talk about the upcoming season. During his discussion, the three-time national champion shared his pick for breakout star of the year.

Meyer believes Florida wide receiver Trevon Grimes will become the next household name. Since the Florida Gators should be contenders this season, there will be plenty of opportunities for Grimes to shine.

Grimes originally committed to Ohio State when Meyer was at the helm, so he knows plenty about the 6-foot-5 wideout. He also likes that Florida has its starting quarterback from last season back in the fold.

Here’s what Meyer had to say about Grimes, via 247Sports:

“Recognizable or household names correlate right with great teams,” Meyer said Wednesday on Fox Sports. “Because there’s a lot of great players out there on bad teams you never hear about. They’re not on TV, they’re just not in the conversation. So I went with Trevon Grimes at Florida. I think Florida is gonna have a heck of a year. If they stay healthy, I’m picking them to be a playoff team. (Grimes) actually played for me at Ohio State. Big, tall, legitimate 10.3 100 meter guy with a returning quarterback, returning coaching staff.”

This past season, Grimes had 33 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida lost veteran wideouts in Van Jefferson and Freddie Swain to the 2020 NFL Draft. If the Gators are going to meet their standards this year on offense, Grimes will have to elevate his game.

Who do you think will be this year’s breakout star?