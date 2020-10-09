Urban Meyer Names College Football’s Best Non-Quarterback

Quarterbacks like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence receive most of the media’s attention during the college football season, that’s for sure. While other positions are usually overlooked, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer recently gave props to one of the best offensive weapons in the SEC.

It turns out that Florida tight end Kyle Pitts has caught Meyer’s eye. In two games this season, the 6-foot-6 offensive weapon has 12 receptions for 227 yards and six touchdowns. He already has more touchdowns this year than he did all of 2019.

Pitts was already considered a first-round pick coming into this season. The junior tight end has the ideal size and speed to create mismatches as the next level. His stock can only go up at this rate, as he’s on pace for a historic year with the Gators.

Despite the fact that we’re only two games into the season for Florida, Meyer is willing to label Pitts as the best “non-quarterback” in the country.

Here’s what Meyer told Yahoo Sports:

“I think they have the best player in America, at least non-quarterback,” Meyer told said. “He’s a matchup nightmare.”

That is high praise coming from one of the best coaches in college football history.

Believe it or not, Pitts isn’t the only player named Kyle making plays for the Gators’ offense this year. Through two games, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has thrown for 684 yards, 10 touchdowns and an interception.

We’ll see if the Kyle-to-Kyle connection can lead Florida to its first SEC championship since 2008.