Urban Meyer Reacts To Dan Mullen Getting Fired By Florida

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen go way back. The two coached together at Bowling Green, Utah and finally, for four seasons at Florida.

On Sunday, Mullen was fired by UF after three-plus seasons at the helm. Not surprisingly, Meyer was asked about the move following the Jaguars’ game this afternoon.

Meyer, who won two national titles in Gainesville, including one with Mullen on his staff, said he “didn’t see” his former protégé being let go.

Now that Mullen has been dismissed though, Meyer says he’ll be there to support his longtime friend.

College football is a tough world. Meyer won 21 games in his first two seasons at Florida and took the team to the SEC Championship Game in his third campaign.

Now, after going 5-6 overall and 2-6 in league play, he’s out of a job, and the Gators are still trying to recapture the magic of Meyer’s tenure, which ended in 2010.

We’ll see who they bring in as the next coach to attempt to revitalize the program.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.