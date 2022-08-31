Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow Documentary Coming: Football World Reacts

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Urban Meyer talks with Tim Tebow during the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2008 Florida Gators, one of the most talented and troubled college football teams in recent history, are reportedly getting a documentary.

According to On3's Nick de la Torre, the documentary is on its way, with head coach Urban Meyer and star quarterback Tim Tebow prominently featured.

The 2008 Gators, you may recall, were the second national championship team of Meyer's tenure in Gainesville. They were loaded with great players, but also experienced trouble off the field.

Many fans have been wanting to hear the back stories about this team for a while now, so it's no surprise this news is being met with anticipation.

We'll definitely be tuned into this documentary whenever it gets released.

Paul Finebaum hinted at this a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s more about a school but also a well-known and famous coach who I think gave an interview for it,” Finebaum said, via AL.com

It will be interesting to see how the project balances the team's on-field exploits and off-field issues.