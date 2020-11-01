Video: Fight Breaks Out Between Florida, Missouri Players

Emotions are running high in Saturday night’s Florida-Missouri battle. A late hit led to an all-out on-field fight between Florida and Missouri players just before halftime.

There must’ve been bad blood between the Gators and Tigers heading into Saturday’s contest. The first half was as chippy as it gets. It ultimately resulted in an ugly on-field brawl.

Just as teams were about to head to the locker room, Florida and Missouri players started throwing legitimate punches. Officials and coaches did their best to try and calm the situation, but there were too many players involved as the fight continued to escalate.

Somehow, the brawl only resulted in three player ejections. But you can be sure the SEC will review the entire brawl and make subsequent player punishments. Take a look at the Florida-Missouri on-field brawl in the video below.

Wow. Florida Missouri players go at it at halftime after a late hit on Trask in the final play. #Gators up 20-7. pic.twitter.com/RBMwv8ME9Y — Hannah Oliveto (@HannahOliveto) November 1, 2020

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen only made matters worse when, as entering the stadium tunnel, he proceeded to hype up the crowd just after the brawl took place. This is a terrible look for a college coach who has been heavily criticized for some questionable comments regarding the pandemic this year.

Check out Mullen’s questionable actions following the brawl below.

Dan Mullen hyping up the crowd after Missouri and Florida had a brawl heading into halftime. A lot of punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/VVFJdIjo2A — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 1, 2020

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was on the receiving end of a late hit by a Missouri defender. That seemed to be the spark that led to the awful brawl.

Hopefully, both the Florida and Missouri coaching staffs can get their players under control for the second half. It also appears Mullen needs to look in the mirror and stop using a fight to try and ignite the Gators fans.