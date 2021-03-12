On Friday afternoon, the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers stepped onto the court for an SEC tournament game.

Tennessee opened up a nine-point lead at halftime in what was a tightly-contested first 20 minutes. After opening the second half on a nice run, things turned ugly just over five minutes into the second half.

Florida’s Omar Payne hit Tennessee’s John Fulkerson with an elbow to the side of the head. Payne appeared to try to inadvertently elbow Fulkerson, missed, and then decided to re-up with an even harder shot at his head.

The second blow caught Fulkerson right below the ear, sending him sprawling to the floor.

Here’s video of the play.

I have no problem with physical play but this is totally CLASSLESS from Florida against John Fulkerson. Get that kid out of the game pic.twitter.com/IpazoC0FZT — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) March 12, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Payne received a Flagrant 2 foul for his efforts and was ejected from the rest of the game. It’s a move that could get Payne suspended for at least a few games – which might come in the NCAA Tournament.

The dangerous act could have seriously injured Fulkerson, who seems to be okay after taking the elbow to the side of the head.

Before the foul occurred, Fulkerson led the Volunteers with eight points. Tennessee currently holds a 46-33 lead over Florida.

With a win, the Volunteers would advance to face off against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC semifinals.