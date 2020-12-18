The Spun

Last weekend, the college basketball world was in shock after Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court during a game against Florida State.

Medical personnel transported Johnson to the hospital. Doctors initially said he was in critical, but stable condition. Johnson’s grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, told USA Sports that doctors placed Keyontae in a medically induced coma.

Later in the week, Johnson made incredible progress and even went on FaceTime with his teammates. Scott Stricklin, the athletic director at Florida, provided a really encouraging update on Johnson’s status on Thursday.

“Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” Stricklin said. “He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, players and well-wishes.”

On Friday afternoon, Keyontae took to social media with a message for fans.

While hearing about all of the progress he made over the past few days is wonderful, actually getting to see and hear from Johnson himself is amazing.

Anyone who saw the video of how he collapsed on the court knows how far he’s come in just the past week. It’s great to see he’s sitting up and feeling well enough to deliver a message to fans.

All with a smile on his face, of course.

We wish Keyontae the best as he continues to recover.


