Video: We Just Had The First SEC Ejection Of The Year

SEC college football is back and unfortunately that means controversial call from officials are back as well.

That was on display this afternoon in when the Florida Gators faced off against the Ole Miss Revels. Early in the first quarter, the SEC saw its first ejection of the season.

Florida defensive back Shawn Davis lowered the boom on Ole Miss wide receiver Dontario Drummond. Unfortunately, he was flagged for targeting in the process.

After separating the receiver from the ball, officials ejected Davis from the contest. Here’s video of the play.

Florida DB Shawn Davis was ejected from the game for targeting on this play! 😖 pic.twitter.com/GdTokrSay9 — KÏŁŁÄ ČÄM (@FTBeard1) September 26, 2020

Davis appeared to have lowered his head when delivering the hit, which generally results in an automatic ejection for that player.

Unfortunately for the Gators, the Rebels took advantage of Davis’ absence on the field. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral found wide receiver Dontario Drummond for a long touchdown pass on the very next possession. Drummond got his revenge for the hit with the 46-yard touchdown reception.

The good new for Florida is that the team’s offense is firing on all cylinders. Senior quarterback Kyle Trask has completed 5-of-7 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns through just one quarter.

Florida holds a 14-7 lead through 15 minutes of play. It’s been a fun game so far as Lane Kiffin makes his Ole Miss coaching debut.

Can the Gators hold on and keep their SEC title hopes alive?