Watch: LSU Cornerback Taunts Kyle Trask During Pick-Six

Florida must’ve been looking ahead to the SEC Championship game because LSU is giving the Gators all they could handle early on Saturday night.

LSU and Florida were tied at seven apiece when the Tigers defense stepped up to the plate. Defensive back Eli Ricks stepped in front of a Kyle Trask pass, picked it off and proceeded to return it for a touchdown.

Just before Ricks got into the end-zone, he turned around and appeared to taunt Trask, who was trailing a few yards behind. Ricks is probably a bit lucky that he didn’t get called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Check out Ricks’ impressive pick-six and subsequent taunting of Trask.

LSU PICK-SIX TO THE HOUSE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UBEtDYncuc — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

The last thing teams usually want to do is taunt Heisman candidates. But LSU is trying to gain any edge it can.

The LSU defense has been abysmal this season. The Tigers haven’t been very competitive against the SEC’s best teams. Perhaps the tide will change Saturday evening.

Florida needs a win to keep its playoff hopes alive. It would then set up a highly-anticipated SEC Championship game against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide next week. If the Gators win tonight and then go onto beat Alabama, they’re getting in the playoff.

Florida can’t afford to overlook an LSU team with nothing to lose, though.

The Tigers lead the Gators 14-7 in the second quarter. Catch the rest of the action on ESPN.