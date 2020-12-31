What NFL Fans Are Saying About Florida QB Kyle Trask Now

On Wednesday night, the Florida Gators faced off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask entered the game as a potential first-round pick in the eyes of most analysts. However, the Heisman Trophy finalist put together his worst performance of the season on one of the biggest stages.

Missing his top four receiving options thanks to opt-outs, the Florida quarterback struggled mightily in the first quarter. Trask threw three first-quarter interceptions before being benched for backup quarterback Emory Jones.

Of course, that led NFL fans to turn Trask’s performance into a social media spectacle. Fans of quarterback-needy teams were not impressed by the Florida quarterback’s performance.

Before the game kicked off, most mock drafts had Trask going in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. Following his horrific performance, it’s unclear if the Heisman Trophy finalist will be a top-32 pick when April rolls around.

This game shouldn’t take away from his season as a whole, though. Trask led the nation with 4,283 passing yards and 43 passing touchdowns.

He consistently torched SEC defenses, including Alabama in the SEC title game. Unfortunately, he just played against a scorching hot Oklahoma team without his top four receiving weapons.

His draft stock may have taken a significant hit, but we won’t know until April.