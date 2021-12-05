Former Ohio State Player Has Blunt Admission For Fans

The Ohio State Buckeyes will miss the College Football Playoff this season and will instead watch arch-rival Michigan represent the Big Ten in the national title race. While that may be unacceptable to some fans, one former Buckeyes star is annoyed a different conference being represented in the playoff.

Taking to Twitter, former Buckeyes defensive tackle Michael Bennett complained about how big the SEC is being represented. He said that most Ohio State fans don’t dislike the conference nearly as much as he does.

Bennett explained that over the course of his NFL career, he had to listen to teammates from SEC teams rip the Big Ten. As a result, he hates the SEC now.

“I’m realizing that Ohio state fans don’t dislike the SEC nearly as much as me. Y’all never had to sit in a locker room and hear SEC dudes talk about the big ten. It’ll put hate in your heart real fast,” Bennett wrote.

There’s no love lost between the SEC and the Big Ten. Or the SEC and the ACC. Or the SEC and the Big 12… you get the point.

This year will mark the second time in five years that two SEC teams have qualified for the College Football Playoff. It’s clearly starting to get under peoples’ skins – moreso than it did the first time perhaps.

As for Ohio State, they’ll have their chance to finish the season on a high note in the Rose Bowl against Utah.

