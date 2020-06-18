LSU’s rise to the national championship came out of nowhere thanks to Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron. Could another new team arise from the ashes and win the title in 2020?

The Tigers shocked the college football world this past season, taking down Alabama and other SEC contenders en route to an undefeated year. LSU capped off a terrific year with a dominant win over the Clemson Tigers in the championship game.

No one could’ve predicted what LSU was going to do this past year. But college football analyst Bruce Feldman has two teams in mind which could take an LSU-like jump in 2020.

Feldman’s two teams include the Georgia Bulldogs and Oregon Ducks. Each team is on the rise within the college football world, but neither has been able to get over the hump. That could change this year, according to Feldman.

—@BruceFeldmanCFB on which teams could make an LSU-like leap on offense this year: Georgia and Oregon. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) June 18, 2020

The Bulldogs were moments away from winning a national championship in 2018, but couldn’t withstand Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama offense. Recruiting has been no issue for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. But those excellent recruiting classes haven’t translated to a championship just yet.

Meanwhile, the Pac-12 has had little success outside of the conference. But Mario Cristobal has the Ducks surging in the right direction. Oregon ended the 2019 season with a conference title and narrow victory over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. Like Georgia, the Ducks are scorching on the recruiting trail and might just have the talent to run the table in 2020.

Can Georgia or Oregon make an LSU-like jump this upcoming season? We’ll have to wait to find out.