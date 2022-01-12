2 Georgia Players Entered Transfer Portal On Wednesday

Just under 48 hours ago, the Georgia Bulldogs took down the Alabama Crimson Tide to win the national title.

It was Georgia’s first title in over 40 years, giving their fans something to celebrate. Part of that celebration was short-lived, though.

On Wednesday afternoon, two Bulldogs players opted to leave the program. According to a report from ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg, corner Jalen Kimber and wide receiver Justin Robinson entered the transfer portal.

“Two Georgia players entered the transfer portal just now, cornerback Jalen Kimber and wide receiver Justin Robinson,” Rittenberg reported. Kimber was ESPN’s No. 84 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class.

Robinson didn’t make much of an impact during the 2021 season. He managed just two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Kimber, meanwhile, has struggled to land a significant role on the defense. Over the past two years, he’s managed just three total tackles.