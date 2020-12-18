3 Georgia Players Reportedly Opt Out Of Bowl Game

The No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs will likely be headed for a marquee bowl game within the next month. Unfortunately, Kirby Smart will be without three veterans when the program does.

According to UGASports, Tre McKitty, D.J. Daniels, Monty Rice and will all opt-out of Georgia’s future bowl game this season. The three cited preparation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 20201 NFL Draft as the primary reasons for doing so.

Opting out of the postseason has increasingly become more normal as players hope to avoid injury before their professional careers. The Bulldogs also had three seniors elect to not play in last year’s Sugar Bowl win against Baylor.

Georgia’s postseason bid is expected to be announced on Sunday afternoon.

McKitty grad transferred from Florida State this season to play tight end for the Bulldogs. He proved to be a serviceable player in Smart’s offense, starting each of the last seven games after missing the first two due to injury. He ended the year with five catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns.

Daniels served as a back-up defensive back for most of this season in Athens, despite starting nearly every game last year. He played in eight of nine games in 2020, making nine total tackles.

Rice represents the biggest loss for Georgia going into the program’s bowl game. The senior linebacker established himself as one of the best defenders in the SEC over the last two years. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019, before improving once again this season. Rice was recently named a top-5 finalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker. He started 27 games for the Bulldogs over the last four seasons.

Smart should be able to adjust without these three contributors and hopefully end the Bulldogs season on a high note.