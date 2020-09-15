Four-star defensive end Elijah Jeudy has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since April, but he’s since had a change of heart.

Jeudy announced his decommitment from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday evening. He announced the news via his personal twitter.

“I know that there’s been a lot of rumors saying that I will be decommitting from Georgia,” Jeudy said. “I’ve been fighting and debating it for a couple of months now and I’ve came to the conclusion that I have to do what is best for me. So with that being said I will be decommitting from UGA.”

The four-star edge rusher is one of the top recruits at his position in the 2021 class. There’s no doubt this is a massive loss for the Bulldogs, but it appears Georgia was expecting Jeudy’s decommitment for a while.

With Georgia out of the picture for now, it looks like another school out of the SEC is now in the lead in this recruitment. Texas A&M now appears to be the school to beat for Elijah Jeudy’s commitment.

Eight 247Sports analysts placed a crystal ball for the Aggies on Tuesday. It looks like Jeudy plans to stay in the SEC, but instead of heading to Georgia, it looks like he’ll be heading to Texas A&M.

This is a big loss for Georgia. But if there’s any head coach in the country capable of recovering from a recruiting loss, it’s Kirby Smart.