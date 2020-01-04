The Spun

5-Star Kelee Ringo, Nation’s No. 1 CB, Announces Commitment

A general view of Georgia's football stadium.ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 24: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 24, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo is the last player to announce his commitment at this year’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He’s heading to the SEC.

Ringo chose Georgia as his college destination moments ago on NBC. The nation’s No. 1 cornerback recruit and No. 8 overall prospect, Ringo picked the Bulldogs over Alabama, Texas, Ohio State and Oregon.

Of those final five schools, Ringo officially visited two recently. He visited Oregon in October and was at Georgia last month.

The Bulldogs ultimately won out.

Ringo immediately becomes the highest-rated prospect in Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the country.

Ringo is one of four five-star signees for the Bulldogs, joining athlete Darnell Henderson (the No. 10 overall prospect in the nation), outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman (No. 18) and offensive tackle Broderick Jones (No. 19).

You can view 247Sports’ team composite recruiting rankings here.


