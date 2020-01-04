5-Star Kelee Ringo, Nation’s No. 1 CB, Announces Commitment

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo is the last player to announce his commitment at this year’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He’s heading to the SEC.

Ringo chose Georgia as his college destination moments ago on NBC. The nation’s No. 1 cornerback recruit and No. 8 overall prospect, Ringo picked the Bulldogs over Alabama, Texas, Ohio State and Oregon.

Of those final five schools, Ringo officially visited two recently. He visited Oregon in October and was at Georgia last month.

The Bulldogs ultimately won out.

5⭐ CB Kelee Ringo commits to Georgia pic.twitter.com/st0qMd6bqC — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2020

Ringo immediately becomes the highest-rated prospect in Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 3 in the country.

Ringo is one of four five-star signees for the Bulldogs, joining athlete Darnell Henderson (the No. 10 overall prospect in the nation), outside linebacker Mekhail Sherman (No. 18) and offensive tackle Broderick Jones (No. 19).

You can view 247Sports’ team composite recruiting rankings here.