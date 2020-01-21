5-Star Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces His Commitment

Brock Vandagriff, the top quarterback recruit in the 2021 class, is staying home. After a visit to Athens over the weekend, the Georgia native has committed to play for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

This is the second major commitment for Vandagriff during this recruiting cycle. We’ll see if this one sticks.

He was previously set to play for Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, but decommitted on Jan. 1. Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler, also a former No. 1 quarterback recruit, is expected to take over as starter in Norman this fall.

Entering this weekend’s visit, Vandagriff called Georgia his “clear leader.” There was speculation that a commitment could follow, and that’s exactly what happened.

In his decommitment from Oklahoma, he admitted that staying close to home was a major factor in his recruitment. His hometown of Bogart, Ga. is just a 20 minute drive from Athens, making it very easy for his parents and other friends and family to see him play Between the Hedges.

Moments ago, Brock Vandagriff made things official on Twitter.

247Sports ranks Vandagriff as the No. 8 overall player in the class. He’s a five-star composite player, per the site’s rankings.

After the departure of Jake Fromm to the NFL, it was important for Georgia to figure out the future of its quarterback position.

Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman should be a nice stop-gap option for 2020. Dwan Mathis is a talented prospect, but is still recovering from some serious health issues stemming from the removal of a brain cyst in May.

Vandagriff intends to enroll early in Jan. 2021 per DawgNation.