One of the nation’s top recruits of the 2020 cycle is officially off the board. 5-star TE Darnell Washington is heading to the SEC.

The 6-foot-7.5, 261-pound tight end announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs during the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday evening.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are getting one the nation’s best offensive players. Washington is the definition of a “matchup nightmare.”

The elite prospect is one of the more complete, college football ready prospects in the 2020 class. Washington is explosive for his size and will be tough to defend for most Power 5 linebackers.

The Las Vegas Desert Pines tight end was also considering Alabama, Miami, Tennessee and Florida during his recruiting process. But Georgia won the battle for the coveted athlete.

Darnell Washington, the No. 1 TE in the Class of 2020, commits to Georgia 🐶 (📍 @UAFootball) pic.twitter.com/h90P1xjOPp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 3, 2020

Washington ranks as the No. 10 overall prospect and top ranked tight end, according to the 247Sports’ Composite score. The elite prospect is Georgia’s third 5-star in the 2020 class which also includes fourteen 4-star players.

With the addition of Washington, the Bulldogs have the No. 3 class ranking and No. 2 class in the SEC, behind the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Smart and the Bulldogs may not be done either. Georgia is still in the running for 5-star CB Kelee Ringo, who’s set to commit in a couple days.

Georgia’s had a stellar 24 hours as the Bulldogs won Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl and have now picked up an elite 2020 prospect.