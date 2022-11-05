Former Georgia Quarterback Wants Apology From Former Tennessee Quarterback - Here's Why

Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge was talking a lot of trash about Georgia prior to this Saturday's game. It's safe to say his comments about the defending champions have aged poorly.

The first questionable decision Ainge made was calling Georgia's home-field advantage overrated.

"Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge tweeted on Tuesday. "Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!"

Then, two hours before kickoff, Ainge tweeted, "Vols by 90."

Not only have the Volunteers been dismantled by the Bulldogs in every phase of the game, they've struggled with the crowd noise at Sanford Stadium.

Former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray made sure Ainge's comments about his alma mater won't go unnoticed.

Moments ago, Murray tweeted: "Hey @ErikAinge3 you can send out that apology to UGA fans whenever you want."

Ainge didn't issue an actual apology to Georgia fans. He did admit he was wrong though.

"Stadium was lit," the former Tennessee quarterback said. "Georgia played lights out. Great win for them and their fans. I was wrong. Great win for UGA. Goodnight."

With the win over Tennessee, it's very likely that Georgia earns the No. 1 spot in the next College Football Playoff rankings.