Analyst Names College Football’s Most ‘Intriguing’ Week 1 Game

Every year, Week 1 of the college football season is met with great anticipation. More often than not, the opening slate of games features one or more marquee matchups.

This is the case in 2021. Week 1 is stacked with important conference and non-conference games, some of which have potential College Football Playoff implications.

There is really one game that stands out above the rest though: Clemson-Georgia. It isn’t often that you get two preseason top five teams squaring off, which is what we will likely see in this contest.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the top 10 “most intriguing” games of Week 1. Not surprisingly, he put Clemson-Georgia in the top spot.

“Likely College GameDay’s pick for opening weekend, Clemson-Georgia should be played more often, a border war between two elite programs,” Crawford wrote. “This year’s installment features two Heisman contenders at quarterback who will be matched up against veteran-laden defenses that should rank inside the nation’s Top 10 at season’s end. And we haven’t even mentioned the potential College Football Playoff implications this game is going to carry several months down the road.”

Although the Tigers and Bulldogs have not played since 2014, these two programs have a lot of history between them. They’ve met 64 times over the years, including annually from 1962-87 with the exception of 1966 and 1972.

Georgia holds a 42-18-4 edge in the all-time series, and has won six of the last seven matchups against Clemson dating back to 1991. In 2013, both teams were ranked in the top 10 when they met to open the season, with Clemson winning a thriller in Death Valley.

This year’s game will take place in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, September 4. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.