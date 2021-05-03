Analyst Names College Football’s No. 1 ‘Trap’ Game

After the chaos of the 2020 college football season, the 2021 season should give us some return to normalcy. And with that return to normalcy comes the trap games we’ve come to know and love (or dread).

For the 2021 season, 247Sports college football analyst Brad Crawford listed 10 potential trap games for the coming season. But while big matchups like OU-Kansas State, Ohio State-Minnesota and Alabama-Mississippi State all made the list, Georgia-Kentucky stood out as the biggest potential trap game of the season.

Crawford explained that the Georgia-Kentucky matchup takes place before the massive Georgia-Florida game. He feels that with Kentucky serving as a dark horse contender for the SEC East, they could take advantage of Georgia’s lack of rest leading up to the game and get the win at Sanford Stadium

“Prior to their midseason open week that always comes before the Florida game, the Bulldogs host Kentucky — a team that could very-well challenge for top billing in the SEC East this season with one of the strongest units on both sides of the football at the line of scrimmage in the entire conference,” Crawford wrote. “Kentucky-Georgia is always a black and blue game, ugly for those who like offense and beautiful to the football purists. With Chris Rodriguez in the backfield and a confident defense, the Wildcats could come into Sanford Stadium to play a team that will have not been tested since six weeks prior in the opener. For Kirby Smart’s team, they can’t afford to overlook the Wildcats.”

Ranking college football's biggest trap games in 2021: https://t.co/eUWHAgS3DW pic.twitter.com/Vp72d14Hrz — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) May 3, 2021

Kentucky have been good over the past few years under head coach Mark Stoops. But going up against Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, they’ve largely been a punching bag.

Georgia are riding an 11-game winning streak against Kentucky. They have just one loss at Sanford Stadium in the past 40-plus years.

But as Crawford pointed out, the schedule could leave the Bulldogs a bit tired on October 16.

Could the Georgia-Kentucky game be a trap for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs?